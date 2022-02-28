COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Grand Jury, meeting on Feb. 18, returned 18 indictments against 11 individuals.
• Jazmyn R. Cummings, 26, of 166 South Main St., Lisbon, was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Michael F. Fregeau, 59, of 288 Main St., Lancaster, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He is alleged to have fired a piston twice at a vehicle that was occupied by an individual.
• Gregory Gochie, 42, of 217 Bridge St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.
• Richard E. Hughes, 35, of 8 Rocky Lane, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of simple assault, alleging he struck the left arm of Police Officer Eoin Stapleton.
• Kyle Mehlhorn, 28, of 9 Oak Ridge Ave., Merrimack, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug- subsequent offense.
• Timothy D. Raxter, 57, of 65 Fillmore Ave., Laconia, was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of dangerous weapon.
• Jonathan C. Salvatore, 36, of 99 Jericho Road, Berlin was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Todd L. Saylor, 37, of 99 Jericho Road, Berlin, was indicted for operating a motor vehicle after certification as a habitual offender.
• Joseph P. St. Germain, 27, of 283 High St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
• Autumn Supernois, 26, of 95 Bridge St., was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug.
Arraignments are scheduled for Thursday, March 10 in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster.
