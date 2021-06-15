BERLIN — The head of the management firm overseeing development of a 60-room hotel in Rumford, Maine, is enthusiastic about the opportunity to build a small hotel in Berlin.
“It definitely can be done,” said Rob McCarthy, founder of the Melan Hotel Group.
McCarthy’s assessment was warmly received by the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority, which hired him in March to evaluate the city’s potential to support a small hotel.
Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme reviewed McCarthy’s report with BIDPA at its monthly meeting last week.
Armed with McCarthy’s assessment, BIDPA voted to hire him to continue working on the effort for the next three months. By the end of that period, the schedule calls for him to have finalized a group of stakeholders willing to invest in the project, agreed on a site for the hotel, and decided whether it will be an independent or brand hotel. McCarthy will be paid $5,000 a month as he moves through the various goals for a total of $15,000.
Under the schedule he has proposed, construction would get underway in spring 2022 and the hotel would open in the summer of 2023.
“I really truly feel he can pull this off,” said BIDPA Chair Mike Caron.
Board member Paul Robitialle agreed, noting after years of effort he feels this is the closest the city has come to meeting its goal of a hotel.
City Manager James Wheeler pointed out that McCarthy has a lengthy track record in the hospitality business, dating back to 1990.
Before hiring McCarthy in March, BIDPA had just reviewed the results of a comprehensive market demand study for a proposed 60-room hotel in Berlin.
The study, by the Pinnacle Advisory Group, concluded a hotel was not financially feasible for Berlin. Pinnacle projected demand would come mostly from leisure visitors and largely seasonal, with the peak demand from mid-June through October. The study said year-around corporate demand would be limited. While the report said a 60-bed hotel was not feasible, it said incentives and creative financing could change that assessment.
BIDPA members noted that Rumford, Maine, had a 63-room Best Western Hotel under construction and wondered how the mill town with a population of about 6,000 could attract a hotel and not Berlin with a 10,000 population and a growing motorized recreational-based tourism economy.
BIDPA contacted McCarthy, whose firm put together the finance plan for the hotel in Rumford and will manage it. He agreed to review the Pinnacle report and do his own evaluation for a fee of $9,500.
In the course of three months, he reviewed the Pinnacle study thoroughly and said he thought there was more opportunity here than Pinnacle found.
McCarthy interviewed over 30 people from ranging from local hotel owners and representatives of various hotel chains to financial people and local stakeholders.
One of McCarthy’s recommendations is to increase the size from 60 to 77 beds to get better economics of scale. He suggested ultimately the investors may want to go with a brand name hotel to take advantage of their marketing.
In a phone interview, McCarthy said what needs to be determined is the type and style of the hotel. That, he said, will require research, potential site visits, and discussions with potential stakeholders.
In Rumford, he said 29 small business leaders and community members formed an investment group, Pennacook Falls Investments, LLC, and invested their personal money in the project. That provided the equity to secure the needed loans to build the hotel. The group has been working for two years when the Melan Hotel Group came along and put together a plan that allowed them to get to a groundbreaking.
A hotel in Berlin has long been a goal for the city’s economic development efforts.
In 2012, Chris Thompson of Parallax Partners met with city officials to discuss the possibility of a Hampton Inn on the Rita Aid property across from the Albert Theater but the project never moved forward.
Two year earlier, Berlin developer Alan McLain unveiled preliminary plans to construct an 80-room hotel on Jericho Road, across from the former Converse Shoe property.
His efforts to get the Comfort Inn chain to build and operate a three-floor hotel were unsuccessful.
McCarthy has a long resume in the hospitality business. He created the Melan Hotel Group in 2016, Prior to that, he was the senior vice president of operations for Linchris Hotel Corporation, a 24-unit hotel chain and management company. In 1998, McCarthy opened the prestigious, 4 Diamond Inn at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass.
McCarthy also served as the opening general manager and project manager for Sonesta International Hotels Luxor in Cairo, Egypt, a 224-room, five-star hotel with six diverse dining concepts. He was the general manager for the Flatley companies Tara hotels from 1990 to 1995.
