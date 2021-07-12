CONCORD — The commission appointed by the state Legislature to study road usage by ATVs and other non-traditional motor vehicles will hold its first meeting on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the legislative office building in Concord.
The committee was established last year as a result of passage of House Bill 1182 and held an organizational meeting on Oct. 20. But other than that, the commit has not met because of COVID-19.
At the organizational meeting, the commission decided to gather information over the next year about OHRV’s from N.H. Fish and Game, about Class IV roads from the Department of Transportation, and rules regarding non-transportation vehicles from the Department of Safety.
In its required interim report submitted on Oct. 28, the committee said despite COVID, it would continue to gather information and generate proposals for future policies and legislature.
Rep. Eamon Kelley (D-Berlin) sits on the commission, in an email said there will not be live-streaming or a remote option for the meeting. He said this should be the first of several meetings by the commission as it prepares to present a final report by Nov. 1. An agenda for Thursday meeting was not available.
The city of Berlin allows ATVs on all city streets while Gorham, Milan and Dummer allow riding on some streets.
Members of the committee include representatives from the Departments of Safety, Fish and Game, state police as well as the N.H. Off-Highway Vehicle Association, N.H. Auto Dealers Association, and the N.H. Farm Bureau, four state representatives and one state senator.
