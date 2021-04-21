BERLIN — The federal Environmental Protection Agency this week has resumed its cleanup of the Lavoie property at 640 Hillside Ave. and is removing contaminated soils excavated from the 1.4-acre site.
The site, which consists of three properties, was owned by Robert Lavoie.
Starting back in the 1950s, Lavoie reportedly operated an unregistered junkyard on the mostly wooded site.
The city discovered the junkyard in 2004, and the N.H. Department of Environmental Services ordered Lavoie to cease operations and clean-up the property.
By the time of his death in 2011, Lavoie had removed the waste material, including 55-gallon drums, small containers, and lead-acid batteries.
The state DES referred the property to the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2019 and a site investigation found the presence of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and lead in levels of concern.
Three areas were identified — one containing approximately 20,000 square feet of soil contaminated with high concentrations of both PCBs and lead, one with about 500 square feet of soil with moderate levels of PCBs, and a third area with about 10,000 square feet of soil with elevated levels of lead.
Starting last September, the EPA removed trees and cleared the site and began removing the contaminated soil and stockpiling it on site.
A layer of geotextile fabric was laid across the bottom of the exvacated areas and then the areas were backfilled with clean soil.
Crushed rock was brought to the site to improve access for trucks. The work shutdown for the winter on Dec. 21 and the EPA was back on the site last week and the soil removal got underway this Monday.
The contaminated soil is being transported by truck to EPA-approved off-site disposal facilities.
Once the contaminated soils are removed, the EPA will repair any damage done including planting ground cover to minimize erosion. The work is expected to take five weeks.
There are trailers on-site that will be removed once the work is complete. On-site workers will wear protective gear to maintain safety.
The estimated cost for the clean-up is $1.4 million.
