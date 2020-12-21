BERLIN — The city has lost another piece of its historic downtown with the demolition of the Princess Theater building Monday.
When built 106 years ago, an article in the local newspaper said management “had spared no expense to make the most up-to-date house of entertainment in the state of New Hampshire.”
But there hasn’t been a movie shown there in over a decade and the property fell on tough times. A 2013 fire heavily damaged the building, and last year the city obtained it for non-payment of taxes.
When the Princess Theater opened on Oct. 29, 1914, a newspaper article said it was “taxed to capacity” with the public anxious to get a glimpse of the interior of the new building. Special consideration had been given to the ventilation system to keep the “air pure at all times.” The seating was arranged to allow for a “perfect view of the stage” from any seat in the house.
To accommodate patrons who rode the Berlin Street Railway to the theater, two electric lamps were installed in front of the stage. One had the words “Car for Berlin Mills” while the other said “Car for Gorham.” When a trolley reached the square, one of the lamps came on — indicating which way the car was headed so passengers could leave in time to catch it.
The city already had two other theaters in the downtown when the Princess Theater opened. The four-story Albert Theater was built at 198 Main St. in 1905 with an auditorium that seated 1,400 people, a huge chandelier hanging from the ceiling, and a grand piano. The Gem opened on Main Street in 1909, with a 700-person capacity.
By 1916, the three theaters were owned by Edward Gilbert, under the business name Allied Theaters of Berlin.
The Gem closed as a theater in 1923 and the Albert Theater closed in 1955. The Gem eventually became a jewelry store and was destroyed in the 1990s fire that took out four downtown buildings. The Albert Theater became a department store and has since been renovated by Paul and Fran Cusson, in hopes of attracting a new business there.
The Princess Theater has had a variety of owners during its 106-year history and closed and re-opened several times.
It ran from 1914 until the doors were closed in July 1943. The theater remained close for 14 years until it was purchased in 1957 by John Voudoukis, according to research by the late Berlin Sun historian Poof Tardiff. Voudoukis renovated and remodeled it, putting in the latest stereophonic sound and a curved cinemascope screen. The building was air-conditioned and had a recreation room downstairs, where a color television set was installed. A grand re-opening ceremony was held on May 2, 1957, “to present to Northern New Englanders the new look in motion picture entertainment.”
The property would go through several owners and foreclosures, and along the way it was divided into two small theaters and the name was changed to Royal Twin Cinema until 2009 when TBA Theatres purchased it.
TBA had purchased the Rialto Theater in Lancaster two years earlier and heard the closed Berlin theater was for sale. TBA said it planned to use the same mix of first run movies and family fare plus community involvement that had proven successful in Lancaster. The owners also announced they would return to the original name, Princess Theater.
A highlight of the TBA tenure was the premiere of the documentary film on the city’s history, “At the River’s Edge: An Oral History of Berlin" in 2010, through a partnership between the Berlin and Coos Historical Society, Historic New England, and Blind Squirrel Productions. More 400 people attended the two showings.
But the following year, TBA said it was closing both theaters because despite its best efforts, revenues were not enough to cover expenses.
“We would like to express our deepest disappointments that we were unable to restore the cinemas to their former glory,” the owners said. “There are many challenges to operating a small movie house and we gave everything we had to try to make it work.”
At the foreclosure auction in April 2012, T.C. Traders LLC of Pelham purchased the building. But the next year, the vacant building was heavily damaged by a fire set by two juveniles.
Andre Martel purchased the theater the following year and has battled with the city over the condition of the building.
Arguing the building posed a safety risk, the city threatened to issue an order requiring Martel to raze the building or submit a plan with deadlines to meet the city’s concerns.
Martel argued that he was working to renovate the building.
In the end, the city acquired the building for non-payment of property taxes and requested bids for its demolition. Cross Excavation of Bethel, Maine, was the low bidder to do the demolition and clear the site.
