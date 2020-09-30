BERLIN — The city council is considering whether Berlin should extend its ownership of Route 110 another two miles west to include the entrance to Jericho Mountain State Park. If the city took ownership, it would be responsible for maintaining and plowing that additional section of road.
But in turn, Berlin would control driveway permits for potential businesses and have the authority to open the entire section to ATV use. City Councilor Mark Eastman said businesses already have invested close to $5 million on that section of road and city ownership would spur greater economic development there.
The city is responsible for Route 110 within the city compact which currently ends at the former White Mountain Distribution center. For several years, the council has discussed extending the urban compact line to the park entrance and the state Department of Transportation has said it is willing to turn that section of Route 110 over to the city.
City Manager James Wheeler said several years ago city officials met with DOT Commissioner Victoria Sheehan and then Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney to talk about the city taking over the section. Berlin was interested in seeing the road reconstructed before taking it over. As a first step, the decision was made to try and get the section in the DOT’s Ten Year Plan for a full reconstruction. But with limited funds available for the North Country, the project did not make it onto the regional list for the Ten Year Plan.
Attending the meeting by video, DOT Assistant Commissioner William Cass said the state is still willing to reclassify the section to put it under the city’s jurisdiction. He said the city would have control over driveway permitting and ATV use.
Before turning the road over to the city, Cass said the department would bring it up to what it calls “a state of good repair.” He said that does not mean reconstructing or rebuilding the road but addressing any drainage issue, replacing dated culverts, and some pavement overlay.
Cass said a more substantial reconstruction of the section would have to go through the Ten Year Plan process.
In answer to a question from Mayor Paul Grenier, Cass said he is talking about leveling out the dips and valleys in the road and then doing a mill and a three-quarter inch shim overlay over the entire section. He said the road work would has a life span of three to seven years.
The mayor asked about the condition of the two bridges on the section. DOT District 1 engineer Phil Beaulieu said the one near Jericho Motorsports was recently substantially reconstructed. He said he did not know the condition of the bridge near Head Pond Road.
Eastman asked he understands DOT would need a year or so to schedule the work. He asked if the city could take jurisdiction sooner to allow ATV use with the understanding DOT would do the repair work within two years. Cass said that would be preferable because the department schedules work a couple of years in advance.
But Grenier expressed concern with that approach, noting the city some years ago agreed to take over Cates Hill Road in exchange for the state accepting and maintaining the road to Jericho State Park. He said the work on Jericho Park road was never done. The mayor said he prefers the work be done before the city takes jurisdiction. Then he said the city can try to get the full reconstruction into the Ten Year Plan.
Cass said he understood the mayor’s concern and noted that revenues are down because of COVID-19. He said the work is subject to the department having the fiscal resources.
Councilor Lucie Remillard asked Cass if he thought the department could get the mill and shim work done within a two-to-five year time span. He replied that he was pretty confident DOT could meet that time frame unless something really dire happened.
Asked about the condition of the road, Beaulieu said it is in “pretty good shape.” He said a full reconstruction is probably more than it needs. He agreed to provide the city manager with an assessment and inspection documents on the Head Pond Bridge with a week or so.
Eastman said he contacted property owners in the section of Route 110 to talk to them about their development plans. He said there is about $5 million of investment already there and plans for an estimated $55 million in housing and commercial development around the Jericho Park area. If the area were fully developed, Eastman said it would generate $2 million in property taxes, additional city water customers, and jobs.
But he said currently ATVs cannot drive on Route 110 all the way to the park – the state does not allow ATVs past the old Converse site. He said some of the property owners are waiting because they feel it is vital that ATVs be able to access their properties from the road. If the city took control, he said it could allow ATVs on Route 110 all the way to the park entrance. The driveway permitting process would also be under city control.
Grenier said the water infrastructure is already there but extending the sewer line from the old Converse building to the Jericho State Park line will cost about $1 million. He suggested the council hold a series of work session to develop a plan. The mayor urged moving with caution to examine all the potential costs to the city as well as the benefits.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme suggested holding a public meeting to gather input from residents on the Jericho Road area. Grenier said changing the urban compact line requires a public hearing. Eastman said he did not want the issue to stall for another three years.
