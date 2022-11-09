Story time for children at the Berlin Public Library at 10:30 a.m. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Two books by author Ann Whitford Paul will be read aloud: “If animals gave thanks,” and “If animals tried to be kind.” Kids will make a paper bag turkey puppet after the book readings. The library is located at 270 Main St.
Veterans Day
Friday, Nov. 11
Ceremonies to honor veterans’ past and present military service on the former Armistice Day: On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin, at entrance to city off Glen Avenue.
After attending a Veterans Day program to honor those who served in the military, consider heading to Conway for the 52nd annual Eastern Slope Ski Club Ski Sale. It’s a weekend sale at the North Conway Community Center, from 2-7 p.m. with a ski club member-only entry from 2-3 p.m. on Nov. 11. The sale continues from 9 a.m.-noon on Nov. 12. Sale proceeds benefit the ESSC’s Junior Ski Program, founded in 1938.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Get a jump on holiday shopping with a visit to the Tree City Market’s indoor market. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 112 Pleasant St., Berlin, take a look at the work of local crafters, cooks and art work for viewing and purchasing. Check out treecityarts.org to learn more.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Androscoggin Valley Art Exhibit on display at the Medallion Opera House at 20 Park St. in Gorham. Located within the Gorham Town Hall during business hours (closure at 4:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 17
Parent/Caregiver workshop on “Conscious Discipline.” Virtual program. Free. 6:15-7:30 p.m. Advance registration required by or before Nov. 15 at North Country Education Services website, ncedservices.org. Focus on “the 7 skills of conscious discipline,” per website, a practice that helps adults change the way they respond to children’s emotional upsets and challenges.
