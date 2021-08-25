COOS COUNTY — A Berlin woman is charged with forging checks and fraudulently using credit cards to obtain more than $9,500 from Berlin Foundry & Machine Co.
Some of the money she is alleged to have used to gamble at the Fraternal Order of Eagle’s 1464 Club in Berlin.
Helene Tardiff, 65, of 422 Church Street, Berlin was indicted on two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of forgery, and one count of theft by unauthorized taking. The indictments allege she repeatedly used a credit card issued to another employee of the Berlin Foundry and Machine Co. without authorization to purchase online electronic games and to gamble and make purchases at the Eagle’s Club in Berlin.
On two occasions, Tardiff is charged with falsifying the signature of the company’s owner on checks of $2,500 each that she is alleged to have presented to the credit card company. Some of the charges date back to December 2012.
In a separate case, a Berlin man was indicted on charges that he spit into the face of a corrections officer at the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown and then urinated out the door of his cell and threw his feces on the walls of his cell.
Justin M. Elsea, 26, of 98 School St., was indicted on a charge of assault by a prisoner — simple assault for allegedly spitting directly into the face of Corrections Officer James Dagasse in June and two counts of assault by a prisoner — aggravated harassment for contaminating correction employees work environment by allegedly urinating out the door and spreading his feces on the camera and walls of his cell. Elsea was also indicted on nine counts of witness tampering relating to an alleged domestic violence incident.
Meeting on Aug. 20, the Coos Superior Court grand jury returned a total of 35 indictments against 12 individuals. Also indicted were:
• Megan N. Adjutant, 26, of 11 Main St., Groveton, was indicted on two counts of witness tampering.
• James C. Bartlett, Jr., 33, of 16 Gould St., Colebrook, was indicted on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking and two counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Brandy Guyban, 43, of 30978 Sweet Bay St., Denham Springs, La., was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit the crime of delivery of articles to prisoners.
• Oscar E. Hall, 38, of 92 Lands of Nod Road, Windham, Maine, was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Bruce A. Landry, 57, of 133 Clark St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
• David A. McGovern, II, 32, of 42 Patrick Drive, Gorham, Maine, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
• Leo D. Meunier, 61, of 452 Burgess St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
• Shelby Shea, 24, 185 Park St., Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Devin A. Smith, 27, of 185 Park St., Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Daniel Sterritt, 52, of the Northern N.H. Correctional Facility, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit the crime of delivery of articles to prisoners.
