BERLIN — Based upon a number of factors, Berlin Schools Superintendent Julie King recommended lowering the district’s original budget request by $607,205.97 for a total request of $21,215,920 during the public hearing on the budget Thursday.
The district’s request coming into the hearing was $21,823,126, which was just under $1.6 million more than the $20,348,378 appropriated for the current school year, or a roughly 8 percent increase.
King said she and staff looked at the budget and where things are concerning the current request and noticed places where the proposed budget could be cut.
King listed several factors in support of a reduction in the requested amount.
Specifically, she said the district will realize $10,704 in savings based upon a reduction in the district’s unemployment compensation.
King also said the initial budget request contemplated moving one elementary schoolteacher from grant funding into a budgeted position but said the grant should still be able to cover that teacher so she requested moving the position back out of the budget.
She said the district is still working with the Berlin Police Department on getting a school resource officer, and that the position could be moved to a grant-funded position.
King said the district also has sufficient funds to pay for additional books and resources for the reading program. King said the district has about $500,000 in surplus funds that could be used for the purchase of books, and science equipment for the high school.
Based upon the changes, King suggested reducing the school’s budget request by $607,205.97, which would lower the request to $21,215,920, which is an $867,000 increase over last year’s budget, or a 4.26 percent increase.
In going through the budget, King pointed the Berlin Board of Education members to the section on page 12 of the budget dealing with a variety of capital improvement projects. She said currently the district does not have sufficient funds to cover all of the proposed capital improvement projects, which includes: bus replacement at $55,000; window replacements at Berlin Middle High School at $195,000; roofing replacement at BMHS at $3 million; HVAC system replacement at BMHS at $3,505,000; Berlin Elementary and BMHS chimney lining at $80,000; Berlin Elementary School boiler replacement at $160,000; and BMHS boiler replacement at $160,000.
King said the district did intend to apply for state building aid, which would cover 60 percent of the cost, leaving the district to match 40 percent of the cost. She said the district is currently at a crossroads with several possible options, including, if the district were to receive state aid, of bonding a portion of the 40 percent to cover all of the projects that need to be done.
On revenues, King said there have been a lot of changes over the years with respect to state aid, specifically the reduction in state aid coming to the school district.
She said while there was some hope the state would change the funding formula, for now the district is stuck with the current formula, which is currently an estimate as the state funding figures will not be finalized until Oct. 1 of 2022 for the upcoming budget year.
King also went through with the board the district’s required placements for special education students. King told the board that some of the district’s placements are outside of the district’s control, while others have requirements that the district can’t provide.
King said she is often asked why the district does not hire or train someone to perform duties related to special education students in-house, but King noted that the cost to do these programs in-house would probably not result in any cost savings and might be more expensive for the district, especially in cases where students may have rare situations that would require hiring one staff member for one student.
While several members of the public were present, no one spoke during the hearing or during the public comment periods at the regularly scheduled board meeting held after the hearing.
King updated the board on the district’s COVID-19 status. She said the COVID numbers were fairly stable and were significantly lower than they have been in recent weeks. King said as of Thursday there were five staff members and nine students who were out on quarantine.
King also told the board that there has been a discussion recently from parents regarding mask-wearing in the schools. Initially, the schools opened in the fall in yellow status, but shifted to red status early in the school year, which mandates the wearing of masks for all students and faculty members. She said while she understands the public’s frustration with mask-wearing the district is still going to require masks for the near future. She said the school has pulled back on some of its requirements, especially with respect to student-athletes. Following a surge in cases in December, athletes were required to wear masks at all times, including during competition, but the district has loosened the requirement for masks to be worn on the sidelines, but not for those athletes who are directly competing.
King said one of the reasons for keeping the mask mandate is that due to the population of the school, nearly 1,100 students and 250 staff members, what happens at the school affects about half the population of Berlin, when family members and others who come into contact with students and staff outside of the school buildings is considered.
King said the district would “peel away” requirements regarding masks as they can going forward.
