BERLIN — A Berlin High School student has earned the chance of a lifetime by winning an opportunity to compete in Atlanta, Ga., at the SkillsUSA competition in welding.
Berlin senior David McGloughlin won the opportunity by taking home the gold medal in welding at the recent SkillsUSA New Hampshire competition.
Berlin welding teacher Dennis Cornish said the process to compete at the state SkillsUSA event begins in-house at Berlin High School with a competition among the students to determine the top three finishers who will go on to the state event.
Cornish said the competition usually consists of a written test as well as a project-based competition component. He said experienced welders come in to judge the student’s projects to ensure fairness in the competition.
From the in-house competition, McGloughlin finished second, Cornish said, and qualified for the state competition, which includes all high schools in the state of New Hampshire.
At the state competition, students are given a written test and a blueprint and they are expected to weld according to the blueprint provided, Cornish said.
The contest is judged by individuals who are instructors from schools and colleges throughout the state.
McGloughlin won first prize and the opportunity to travel to Georgia in June for the national competition where he will face other welding students from all 50 states.
McGloughlin said, “It is an amazing opportunity to be with 49 other kids and each of those kids is the best welder from their state. It will be interesting to see everyone else in the competition.”
McGloughlin got his start in welding his sophomore year when he took welding technology, which gives you the basics regarding the profession. Last year, he started the school’s two-year program.
Cornish said Berlin High is the only school in New Hampshire that offers students the chance to receive certification from the American Welding Society and that the certification is an important credential for students to obtain.
McGloughlin said that while he hasn’t finalized his future career goals, he is thinking about going into the welding field and has applied to participate in an advanced welding program.
When asked what he enjoys most about welding, McGloughlin said, “I think it is really interesting and cool how you can put metals together and create art or things like that.”
McGloughlin said he feels confident about the skills he has learned in Berlin High School and that confidence spilled over into the state competition.
“I am a confident person,” McGloughlin said. “I knew our school had a good chance of placing high in the competition.”
McGloughlin did say he originally felt that one of his fellow students would win the competition and that he was excited when he found out a week after the competition that he won.
McGloughlin said in expectation of the competition students worked hard to prepare.
“We focus on all of our different processes,” McGloughlin said. “Flat, vertical, overhead, we go over measuring things out. At the state competition, we had to weld with rods we had never welded before, so that gives me some more things to work on before the national competition.”
Cornish said he was proud of McGloughlin and the other students who competed.
“These guys are in here all the time, they are my core group of guys,” Cornish said of those who competed at state. “My goal is for these kids to get a job right out of high school, it is a passion of mine.”
Cornish said one of the benefits of competing at the national level is the opportunity students have to secure employment. He said it is common at the national meet for employers to hire students at the competition as those students are the cream of the crop in the welding field.
Cornish said he felt David has a good chance and the right attitude to compete at the national level.
“David is here every day,” Cornish said. “He’s got a good attitude, he is a quick learner who retains knowledge well. In welding, you need a student with good hand-eye coordination. He is not afraid to try new projects, he is smart and does well on testing.”
McGloughlin and his mother Lynne Mercier appeared at the April 4 Berlin City Council meeting to ask if the council would like to sponsor David on his trip to Atlanta for June 20-25. The council voted to give McGloughlin $1,000 for the trip. As part of the competition, McGloughlin has to raise money to compete in the event. He recently sent out a letter requesting donations to allow him to compete at the national level; the money will go to cover the costs for himself and his chaperone to attend.
Those interested in donating to help McGloughlin compete in the event may mail donations to the school to the attention of Danielle Demers, reference David McGloughlin — SkillsUSA — Atlanta, Georgia, for tracking. McGloughlin can also be reached at (603) 915-6420.
