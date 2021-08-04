BERLIN — Like many organizations, the Berlin Public Library faced several challenges as part of the COVID-19 pandemic but has come through that experience stronger and with a number of new improvements for patrons.
The library reopened its upper section to the public on July 19, and patrons will notice a number of changes when they enter the library.
One of the main changes can be seen right away in the upper level of the library.
Library Director Ann Brungot pointed out several new bookshelves built for the library by David Landry of the city’s public works department. The bookshelves replaced what Brungot described as a pink movie display case that clashed with the overall look of the library. The new bookshelves were built to better correspond with the overall look and feel of the library, she said. The bookshelves currently house the library’s various movie and television offerings in the form of DVDs.
The library also came up with a method to allow more spacing of patrons using computer equipment as a way to continue to be safe in the era of COVID-19. Instead of two desktop computers per table, the library has gone to one per table to allow more spacing. The library also has obtained 11 Chromebooks from Berlin Public Schools, five of which can be used upstairs and six of which can be used downstairs, to allow patrons more freedom of location and movement throughout the library.
Another adjustment made in the library was the amount of books in the shelves. Brungot said previously the shelves in the library were packed with books, she noted now the shelves are less filled to give patrons an easier time accessing materials.
Brungot, who started as the library director in December of 2019, just before the outbreak of COVID-19, said the library was closed to patrons beginning in March 2020, but remained available to patrons via curbside service, where patrons could still request library materials and receive them by collecting the items from bins outside of the library. Brungot said the library continued to offer its other services such as faxing and copying to patrons via curbside methods.
In February of this year, the lower section of the library opened to patrons as that section is the library’s universal access point. Only a portion of the lower section was open to patrons. Brungot said part of the reason for opening the library at that time was to allow patrons the opportunity to browse books indoors. She added that during the summer of 2020 there were outdoor book browsing events.
In July, the library reopened its upstairs portion and Brungot said it took library staff several weeks to get everything ready for the reopening. While the library was open downstairs they had a mix of adult and children’s books downstairs, but in reopening the upstairs portion, which features adult books, while the lower section features children’s books, required moving a number of items upstairs and well as rearranging and preparing the area for patrons.
“The staff has worked so hard to adjust the library layout,” she said. “We have such a wonderful crew here.”
In addition to the changes in layout, Brungot said the library also sought to improve airflow and air quality in the library. To that end the library now also has five air purifiers placed throughout the facility.
The changes to the library have not only happened inside, but have occurred outside as well. Kelley Park, to the south of the library’s building on Main Street, has also seen a significant upgrade.
Brungot said that originally the park had a couple of wooden benches and several broken flower pots. Now that same space features five new table and chair sets made of recycled plastic. Four of the tables include retractable umbrellas. There are also two new benches, made of the same recycled plastic as the table and chair combos. The area also has three new flower pots, which were fairly recently planted with new flowers.
For events, including the library’s summer reading program, which is held (weather permitting) at Kelley Park, the library also acquired three pop-up 10-foot-by-10-foot tents and two yoga mats for children to use. She said the library is also in the process of purchasing a public address system for use during programs, in part because the park’s location, right next to Main Street, can often be noisy during the day. The park also has Wi-Fi access and electrical hookups.
Brungot said a number of the items the library has purchased recently were the result of CARES act funding as well as a sub-grant from the American Rescue Plan Act funds. Funds were also used to purchase new banners for the library, one of which is prominently displayed on the front gate to Kelley Park.
The library has several programs scheduled in the next few weeks to be hosted at the park. On Aug. 12, the library will have story time with the classic “Where the Wild Things Are” including interactive activities for kids including a face-in-hole board based on the book where kids can have their pictures taken. On Aug 19, the library will also be having a book reading, with the book still to be determined. Aug. 26, the library will be hosting Doug Gralenski, with White Mountain Forager, who will be presenting a family friendly event about wild edible plants. On Sept. 16, Jill Killborn will be hosting a family friendly event on animal tracks. All of the events are from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Brungot said one of the important things the library wants to instill in Berlin is that the public library is the best source you will ever find in the community for a variety of needs.
For those interested in visiting the library, masks are required to be worn at all times while inside the facility.
