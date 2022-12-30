Daniel de J. Cardenas-Osorio, a senior at Berlin Middle High School

Daniel de J. Cardenas-Osorio, a senior at Berlin Middle High School (BMHS) and also an artist, sits surrounded by his original art work. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — The artwork of Daniel de J. Cardenas-Osorio, a senior at Berlin Middle High School (BMHS) and also an artist, remains on view in the Café at Androscoggin Valley Hospital until Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, as part of the Hospital’s Auxiliary Rotating Art Program.

Through his art, Cardenas-Osorio explores a variety of media including oil and acrylic paint, charcoal and color pencil, inks and markers, and photography. Cardenas-Osorio, born in Wisconsin and a resident of the Granite State since an early age, counts Dawn Bechtold, a previous AVH Auxiliary artist, as one of his influential teachers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.