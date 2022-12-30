BERLIN — The artwork of Daniel de J. Cardenas-Osorio, a senior at Berlin Middle High School (BMHS) and also an artist, remains on view in the Café at Androscoggin Valley Hospital until Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, as part of the Hospital’s Auxiliary Rotating Art Program.
Through his art, Cardenas-Osorio explores a variety of media including oil and acrylic paint, charcoal and color pencil, inks and markers, and photography. Cardenas-Osorio, born in Wisconsin and a resident of the Granite State since an early age, counts Dawn Bechtold, a previous AVH Auxiliary artist, as one of his influential teachers.
Cardenas-Osorio considers his art an “expression of freedom, and a way to convey my emotions by telegraphing a message to the viewers,” he said. He looks forward to continuing to explore and refine these talents into the future.
All are welcome to stop by and view the art exhibit during cafeteria hours, Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Local and aspiring artists who are interested in having their works featured in the hospital art program are invited to contact Linda Morris, volunteer coordinator and AVH auxiliary president, at 603-326-5676. Every four weeks, this program features a new artist and their work for display in the Café at AVH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.