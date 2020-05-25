BERLIN — The public’s opportunity to comment on the city council’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget is this Wednesday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. except because of COVID-19 there will not be a physical meeting. In keeping with state directives limiting gathering public gathering, the hearing will not be held at the city hall auditorium as is tradition. Instead, residents can sit at home, watch the hearing remotely, ask questions, or submit comments.
The meeting will be on the Zoom video conference and residents can submit questions in advance or call in via Zoom during the meeting. To access the meeting call 1-646-558-8656 and refer to Meeting ID #824 4496 7345
The city will also stream the hearing on its Facebook but there is no opportunity for residents to call in questions with that option. Comments entered on Facebook will not be part of the official record of the meeting.
The city has put together a sheet of instructions for those unfamiliar with Zoom at https://www.berlinnh.gov/sites/berlinnh/files/uploads/zoom_meeting_instructions_april2020.pdf.
The council is presenting a general fund budget, that portion funded by property taxes, of $35.8 million, up $1.7 million over the current budget. With increased state funding, City Manager James Wheeler said the proposed budget would reduce the tax rate by 28 cents to $39.54. At least three members of the council have stated they would like to see a tax decrease of $1.
Mayor Paul Grenier has stressed that the budget is not final and the council wants to hear from the public. The council has dedicated its June 8 work session to going over the budget with final passage scheduled for its June 15 meeting.
The proposed budget is available for review on the city’s webpage at https://www.berlinnh.gov/home/news/public-hearing-proposed-2021-budget. Residents would want a hard copy of the budget should call the city clerk’s office at 752-2340.
