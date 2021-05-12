PINKHAM NOTCH — The Mount Washington Auto Road plans to open for weekend operations Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16 and May 22-23 and will commence daily operations Memorial Day Weekend, May 29, with guided tours, the gift shop and all other operations starting that day.
Due to the pandemic, all entering the office at the base of the mountain will be asked to wear masks; all those riding in the chauffeured vans will be required to wear masks, according to marketing and events director Lisa McCoy.
She said Auto Road crews began road-clearing snow removal work on the lower sections March 23 and got to the top of the 7.6-mile mountain roadway April 12. But then subsequent snowstorms have caused crews to have to go back up and clear the road, with 3-4-foot drifts back on the road above parts of the 6-mile mark as of Wednesday.
Many spring skiing enthusiasts enjoy heading up the road in their vehicles to ski the Mount Washington East Snowfields.
Mccoy advised would-be participants to check the auto road's website for the latest road status.
"People would want to know if the road is open all the way to the top so they should check out the website or call us," McCoy said. "We ask everyone to respect the alpine environment and stay on the rocks and off the fragile alpine plants that grow at that elevation."
Clearing ice out of the culverts is always a tough task. Crews use a drill with a pump to blast heated water to unclog the ice in the culverts. They also use hand shovels.
McCoy said that road foreman Nate Reid told her Wednesday that “It looked like winter up there today.”
“It’s supposed to really warm up on Friday so we hope that we will be able to get everyone to the summit on Saturday,” said McCoy.
There was less snowfall this year, so there was not as much deep snow drifts as there often have been in years past.
“But it stays cold up there so you clear the snow and then more falls so it is a process,” said McCoy, also marketing and events director for the 1861-founded roadway’s partner establishment.
Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center. Great Glen is also opening for the season for mountain biking, running and guided kayaking May 29.
She said because there was not good snow cover in the early part of the season, the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day heavy rain caused a great deal of erosion damage, with runnels of water carrying the gravel down off sections of the exposed roadway.
She said the roadway is now mostly paved, with only three-quarter of a mile of gravel stretches due to improvement projects of laying down asphalt on the road over the past several years.
Last year, pandemic protocols were put into place which will be continued. This year, inside the Great Glen Trails building, where tickets are sold, all will be asked to wear a mask and masks will be required in the guided van tours.
Alton Weagle Day (an alternative ascent tradition) is set for opening day of daily operations, May 29. Other events scheduled for this year include: the Northeast Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race (women run June 19 and men on June 20); the return of the Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb presented by Yokohama, "Climb to the Clouds" Car Race, Aug. 13-15; and the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb Aug. 21.
The Climb to the Clouds was first held in 1904 and is nation’s oldest automobile hillclimb.
For the latest updates, go to mt-washington.com or call (603) 466-3988.
