ALBANY — On Saturday, Nov. 5, shortly before 1 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Champney Falls Trail. He had suffered a dislocated knee while descending from the summit. He was over 3 miles from the trailhead when the injury occurred. His name is being withheld because he is a minor. He was hiking with several friends.

Conservation officers, rescuers from SOLO Wilderness Medicine, Lakes Region Search and Rescue and the US Forest Service responded. Cell phone reception in the area is spotty but after multiple attempts, contact was made with the group. With the advice given over the phone, his friends and a passing hiker were able to correct the dislocation and wrap the knee, which allowed him to bear weight on his injured leg. The rescuers met the group on the trail and were able to hike out with him. Everyone arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 7 p.m. and he was driven from the scene by his parents.

