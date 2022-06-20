In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard on the week of June 16, 2022:
• Dennis Martin, 61, of 112 Verdun St., Berlin, was found guilty of operating without a valid license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and misuse of plates. On the operating without a license charge, he was assessed a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on good behavior for two years and no moving motor vehicle violations. Martin was fined $124 for operating an unregistered vehicle and $186 for misuse of plates.
• Monique Levesque, 26, of 181 Collins St., Berlin, was found guilty of criminal trespass. She was sentenced to 15 days in the Grafton County Jail, suspended on good behavior for one year. Levesque was barred from entering the Walmart store in Gorham for one year. She was also found guilty of violating the city’s nuisance activity ordinance and fined $50.
• Michael Goudreau, 54, of 264 Parliament Circle, Topsham, Maine, was found guilty of harassment and criminal threatening. On the harassment charge, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on good behavior for one year and no contact with the victim. On the criminal threatening charge, Goudreau was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Sandra Wells, 51, of 503 Caramist Circle, Sinking Springs, Pa., was found guilty of speeding and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $1,240 after she was clocked driving over 100 mph on Route 2 in Randolph.
