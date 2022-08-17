CONCORD —New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan announced that all absentee ballots for the 2022 state primary election have been delivered to every city and town clerk’s office in the state.
Voters who request absentee ballots can obtain them from their local clerk.
The executive orders and guidance that were in place for the 2020 elections, specific to COVID-19 and obtaining an absentee ballot, have expired. Absentee voting will follow the same process it did during the 2018 elections, before the pandemic.
New Hampshire’s Constitution and laws allow absentee voting for specific reasons.The reasons include; being absent from the voter’s city or town, a religious observance, disability or illness, and employment commitments (including caregiving) during the entire time the polls are open. Absentee ballots may also be available when a weather emergency impacts an election.
The last day local city and town clerks can accept absentee ballots filed by the voter in person is 5 p.m. on Sept. 12, the day before the state primary. All clerks’ offices will be open between 3 and 5 p.m. that day. A voter’s delivery agent can deliver the completed absentee ballot in the affidavit and mailing envelope to the clerk at the polling place on election day any time before 5 p.m. Mailed-in absentee ballots can be accepted if the ballot is received by the clerk from the postal service by 5 p.m. on election day, Sept. 13.
With the state primary just around the corner, voters should remember that their local and state election officials continue to be trusted sources of election information. The secretary of state’s office is also happy to answer any questions voters may have about elections.
