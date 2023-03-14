PORTSMOUTH — Alice M. Yarnold and Samuel Yarnold Scholarship Trust, created in 1994, has been providing post-secondary school scholarships to New Hampshire residents since 1995. Known as the Yarnold Scholarship, the funds of the trust are focused on providing financial assistance to deserving N.H. residents pursuing degrees in the fields of medicine, nursing, and social work. Since its inception in 1995 the trust has awarded over $1 million in scholarship assistance to approximately $1,000 students with awards ranging between $1,000 and $5,000.

Applications for the award are available each year in early spring with all application documents due by the June deadline. Students interested in receiving an award must complete the application and attach two letters of reference; post-secondary school transcript from the institute, college, university, or school they are attending; a completed FAFSA; and respond to a short essay question. The scholarships are not available to graduating high school seniors. However, once those students enroll in and complete the first year of post-high school education in the fields of medicine, nursing, or social work we encourage them to apply for an award. To receive an application interested students may contact the Yarnold Scholarship administrative representative, Laura Ramsdell, at 127 Parrott Ave., Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801 or at 603-766-9121.

