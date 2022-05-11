Richard Robert Sanschagrin, 75, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at his home on May 5, 2022.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 17, 1946, the son of the late Arthur and Lucille (Dubois) Sanschagrin and resided in Berlin all of his life.
He was a graduate of Berlin High School and he served in the National Guard for over 20 years.
He worked at the mill for the majority of his career retiring from Pulp and Paper of America. Following his retirement, he worked for Walmart in the automotive section for several years.
Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing especially going out on his boat, and teasing his granddaughter and nieces. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the VFW Post 2520 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce (Labbe) Sanschagrin of Berlin; sons Scott R. Sanschagrin of Concord, N.H., and Jay Sanschagrin and wife Melinda of Center Barnstead, N.H.; granddaughter Emily Sanschagrin of Center Barnstead, N.H.; siblings: Normand Sanschagrin and wife Joanne of Gilmanton Iron Works, N.H., Roland Sanschagrin and wife Beverly of Berlin, Theresa McKenzie and husband Raymond of Gorham, N.H., Dianne Roy of Gorham, Clara Otis of Littleton, N.H., and Edgar Sanschagrin and wife Cindy of Conway, N.H.; brothers-in-law: Roger Labbe and wife Jane of Intervale, N.H., Jerry Labbe of Conway, and Larry Labbe and wife Janet of Green Valley, Ariz.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Holy Family Parish, Church Street, Gorham immediately followed by interment at St. Kieran Cemetery, Berlin. There will be no calling hours.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are in the care of the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
