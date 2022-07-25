Richard Grondin Obituary

Richard M. Grondin, 69, of Berlin, N.H., passed away suddenly at his camp on Twitchell Pond on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Richard was born in Berlin on Aug. 27, 1952 the son of the late Adrian Grondin and Stella (Valliere) Moore and was a lifelong resident. He graduated Berlin High School Class of 1972 and attended to NH Vocational Technical College, graduating with an associates degree in automotive technology.
For many years, Richard was employed as a police officer for the Berlin Police Department.
In 1995, he opened East Mason Auto and operated it until 1998, when the business moved to Third Avenue and changed its name to Mr. Auto. He remained an active part of Mr. Auto until his retirement in 2020.
Richard loved spending time at his camp and on his boat, snowmobiling, working on cars and playing on his computer. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Members of the family include his wife Lucie Grondin of Berlin; his sons Randy Grondin and wife Dawn of Bethel, Maine, and Mike Grondin and wife Brooke of Gorham, N.H.; grandchildren Bryar Grondin of Berlin, Zoe Grondin and Max Grondin both of Gorham, N.H.; a step-granddaughter Shaynah Seames of Peru, Maine; siblings Arthur Grondin of Deep Run, N.C., Lucien Grondin of Sacramento, Calif., and Donald Grondin of Berlin, N.H.; as well as his faithful canine companion Buster.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Church Street, Gorham. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at the Bryant Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will take place at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
