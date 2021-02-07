Obituary: Wayne Robert Villeneuve

Wayne Robert Villeneuve, “Bozo,” 53, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Country Village Center in Lancaster, N.H., after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin on February 17, 1967. He was the son of the late Robert and Lorraine (Buteau) Villeneuve and lived in the area all of his life.
For many years, Bozo operated Community Co-op Oil and Villeneuve Firewood and always enjoyed giving back to his community.
He liked building things, he was an avid coin collector, and was involved in many community organizations over the years.
He was quite the character and always made people laugh. More than anything, he loved his family and especially doted on his nieces, who loved their “Uncle Boz.”
He was also an adoring Godfather to his Goddaughter, Sabrina.
He is survived by his siblings: Adele Blais and husband Bob of Manchester, Raymond “Mimi” Villeneuve and wife Leila of Berlin, Lisa Connors and Joe Savage of Gorham, Betty Jo Villeneuve and boyfriend Bud Bleggi of Berlin, and Brian Villeneuve and wife Stephanie of Milan.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Roger and Donald and his sister Jane and also his brother-in-law Mike “Mikey” Connors.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
