Obituary Vivian M. (Downer) Fitzpatrick Roy

Vivian M. (Downer) Fitzpatrick Roy, 83, of Whitefield, passed away Sunday March 6, 2022, of prolonged failing health, including cancer. Born January 14, 1939, she was the daughter of Clarence Downer and Edna (Calhoun) Downer. She was born in Canton, Ohio and graduated from Roswell High School in New Mexico.
Before her retirement, she was employed by Data Marine and Foxboro Inc. in Massachusetts. She also worked as a CNA doing home health hospice care in New Hampshire.
Vivian will be sadly missed by her many friends, family, and Community Baptist Church family. She was so loved and will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. She was always making people laugh with her humor, pranks, and bubbly personality. Vivian loved all of nature and was proud of her flower garden. She was a very talented and accomplished artist in both oil and acrylic painting.
Vivian is deeply loved by her children, her husband of 30 years, Gerald Roy, and all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, both of biological and nonbiological relation. She will be missed by all.
She leaves behind a loving husband and sons, Michael Fitzpatrick and wife Meryl of Inverness, FL, Steven Fitzpatrick and wife Janet of Wareham, MA, daughter Terry Fitzpatrick and fiancé Jon of Alton; 3 stepchildren: Charlene Roy Briggs and husband Rick of Gorham, Marcel Roy and wife Kayla of Berlin, and Erika Roy Bailey and husband Brian of Berlin; 13 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Emily, Erica, Jessica, Sherri, Mark, Jay, Bryanna, Emma, Arionna, Noha, Nick, and John. Vivian is also survived by eleven great grandchildren and extended family of: Charlene G., Tammy D., Karlie C., and Heather M.
Predeceased by both her parents, two daughters, Brenda and Donna, her brother, Albert, and two sisters, Darletta, and Wilma.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Community Baptist Church, 27 Jefferson Road Whitefield, 03598 in memory of Vivian.
SERVICES: Internment will be at Park Street Cemetery in Whitefield when joined with husband, Gerald, in the future. No calling hours will be held. A celebration of life will be held at the Community Baptist Church in Whitefield, NH at a later date.
Assisting with arrangements is the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton, NH. To view Vivian’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.