Taylor Anne Warren, 18 of Lunenburg, VT passed away February 16, 2022 as the result of a tragic car accident. Taylor was born on November 4, 2003 in Berlin, to Adam and Karen (Iacoviello) Warren.
Taylor attended high school at Lyndon Institute in Lyndonville, VT. Where she was set to graduate with her class in June 2022. Her future plan was to take psychology classes to help others who have been through tragic situations. Taylor enjoyed working at the Mooslelook Diner in Concord, VT and Mountain View Grand Resort hotel in Whitefield, where she was currently employed.
Taylor looked forward to her annual family camping trips in Maine enjoying bonfires and going to the beach. As a young life just getting started, she was down to earth and fun loving with a bubbly personality. She was very passionate about her family and friends. She was the type of person who if you met her you got along with her. Taylor was approachable and never left anyone out. Her smile was the most beautiful smile that could light up any room. As an average 18 year old her friends meant the world to her. She would love driving around hanging out with them and would do anything for them. As a good friend said “Taylor was a friend that was so hard to find, yet so incredibly hard to lose.”
Taylor is survived by her mother Karen Warren and partner Joseph DeFosse, sisters, Skye Warren, Karley DeFosse, and Averey DeFosse, a brother Jacob Warren, grandparents John and Sylvie Warren, many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom adored, as well as her two “puppies” Reese and Kimber. She is predeceased by her father Adam Warren, and nana and grandpa Beverly and John Iacoviello.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
