Obituary Sylvio P. Lemelin

Sylvio P. Lemelin, Jr., 92, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully at home with loved ones on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
He was born in Berlin on Dec. 9, 1929, the son of Sylvio P. Lemelin, Sr. and Germaine (Larochelle) Lemelin, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
He was a corporal of the Army and fought in the Korean War. He was employed as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office. In his early 20s he started Sylvio’s TV Shop where he sold and repaired TV's for many families in Berlin. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and was the state treasurer for 33 years. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW, and the American Legion.
He was known to many as “Mr. Fix-it", where he so generously helped others with whatever they needed.
Family includes his children, Mark Lemelin and his wife Cathy of Berlin, Michael Lemelin and partner Paula Ciarla of Bedford, N.H., Craig Lemelin and wife Amy of Rochester, N.H., Linda Friend and husband Richard of Leominster, Mass., and Betty Dube and Steve Bolduc of Dummer, N.H.; seven grandchildren. Siblings Paul Lemelin of Orlando, Fla., Robert Lemelin and wife Frances of Gorham, N.H., Colette Porciello of Bridgeport, Conn., Pauline Bilodeau of Lake Luzerne, N.Y. and Sandra Doiron of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Rita M. (St. Pierre) Lemelin, a daughter Diane Lemelin, grandson Joshua Dube, and brothers George Lemelin and Richard Allen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Church in Gorham. Interment will follow in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Thursday June 30, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
