Obituary Ronald N. Watson

Ronald N. Watson, 74, of Berlin, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after a period of failing health. He was born in Berlin, NH on June 13, 1947 the son of the late Percy N. and Helen R. (Dickenson) Watson and lived in Berlin all his life. Ron graduated from Berlin High School and began working for the Brown Company in 1968. During his 34 years at the mill he worked for multiple employers from Brown Company, James River Corp and Pulp and Paper of America. After the mill he took an opportunity to go back to school and obtained his LPN certifications from NH Vocational Technical College and worked at the Country Village Center in Lancaster for several years until his retirement. Ron loved playing on the internet, reading, the arts, and couldn’t pass up a good yard sale. Most of all he loved his family and adored his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Cathy Watson of Berlin; a son Scott Watson of Lancaster; daughters Shelly Morin-Watson of Madison and Belinda Montessi of Rhode Island; 6 Grandchildren: Danielle, Connor, Gannon, Evan, Rayne and Finley; siblings Priscilla Guitard and Richard Watson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers Donald and Alton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant Street, Berlin with interment following in the Lary Cemetery in Gorham. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 1 Promenade Street, Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.bryantfuneralhome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.