Obituary: Roland Leonard Viens

Roland Leonard Viens, 74, of Colchester, Vt., passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla.
Roland was born on April 24, 1947, in Colchester, Vt., to Paul and Grace (Niquette) Viens.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Vermont, Class of 1970.
He and his uncle Paul built a beautiful campground in South Hero, Vt., from 1970 to 1973. In the spring of 1973, he was offered a position as a production engineer at Crown Vantage Paper Company in Berlin, N.H., where he was employed until the late 1990s.
About 2002, he was hired as the superintendent of the Berlin Water Works, from which he retired in 2015.
His passion from his very young years was deer hunting. His father Paul took him on hunting trips with him and taught him how to hunt, as well as some of his aunts too would take him with them. Before and after retirement, he and his wife Cindy would take month-long road trips to places like Kansas, Oklahoma, York, Missouri and Kentucky for deer hunting excursions.
He started scuba diving as a teenager in high school and spent his hours as a youth scuba diving in Niquette’s Bay and around islands of Lake Champlain. During the later years, he still dove the lake, but also enjoyed diving places in Florida such as springs and the Gulf of Mexico.
A perfect day for Roland would be getting up EARLY at the Vermont house and having his first cup of coffee. He would take his daughter Andrea, son-in-law Charles and grandsons Wilder and Cameron (who he called the Goobers) onto the lake for a day of fishing and swimming. Later in the day, he enjoyed having a barbecued meal at the house at dinnertime, then sitting out on the front porch to enjoy the breezes and sounds of the lake with family.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cindy; daughter Andrea (husband Charles) and grandsons Wilder and Cameron, all of Fairfield, Vt.; son George of New Hampshire and grandsons, Kaleb, Dalton and Connor; stepson Matthew Boucher of Shelburne, N.H.; brother Daniel (wife Cindy) of South Hero, Vt., as well as nieces Alexandra, Danielle and Kirsty.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service 132 Main St., Winooski, Vt. A Memorial Mass was celebrated on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Catholic Church in Homosassa, Fla. Burial will be held privately for immediate family at a later date.
