Obituary: Roger R. Thibault

Roger R. Thibault, 70, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Aug. 4, 2021, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
He was born in West Stewartstown, N.H., on July 11, 1951, the son of Roland J. and Florine M. (Landry) Thibault.
He was a graduate of Berlin High School. He traveled on construction and most recently worked as a mechanical millwright for the Local Union No. 273.
Roger spent 15 years in Florida before returning to Berlin in 2003. Anyone that knew Roger knew that he lived his life to the fullest.
Roger is survived by his sister Marlene Russ and her husband, John of Eastport, Maine; his niece Johanna Kent and her partner, David Glidden, and her children, Nicholas and Lillian Davenhall of Effingham, N.H.; and two close friends Joseph and Julia Agrodnia.
There will be no services, as Roger had requested. Donations in his memory may be made to: Senior Meals of Coos County, 610 Sullivan St., Berlin, NH 03570. For online guestbook and condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
