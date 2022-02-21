Roger P. Smith, 76, of North Stratford, passed away peacefully at his home early on Sunday morning, Feb. 20, 2022, after a long period of ill health and surrounded by his family.
He was born in Berlin on June 1, 1945, a son to the late Walter and Thelma Mae (Brown) Smith. He grew up in Dummer and was a 1964 graduate of Berlin High School.
During his youth, Roger loved helping out as a farm hand. After high school, he began a career as a machine tender for the Campbell mill, first in Groveton and later in North Stratford, then he went to work for Brown Street Furniture from which he retired. After retirement, Roger took a job in the maintenance department at Santa’s Village in Jefferson, and the seven years he spent there he always said were the best of them all.
He enjoyed fishing and his garden, and he loved to volunteer at the church suppers for the First Baptist Church in North Stratford.
He loved to be with his family and especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren. With not a mean bone in his body, Roger loved to push everyone’s buttons, and stir up the pot in a good-natured way. He was an avid fan of western movies and TV shows, and he loved classic country and western music. He was, perhaps, one of North Stratford’s biggest New York Yankees fans.
He is survived by his beloved wife Rhonda (Lakin) Smith of North Stratford; his four children, Dan (Darlene) Smith of Stratford, Peter (Jerrica) Smith of Pittsfield, Jason (Pam) Smith of Colebrook, and Megan (Jeff) Fellows of Colebrook; a brother, Ronnie (Diane) Smith of Gorham; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his aunt, Ruby Brown, and a sister-in-law, Elaine Smith.
Memorial calling hours will be on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook. A private committal service will take place at a later date in the Center Cemetery in Stratford.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Roger may be made to the Colebrook Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 241, Colebrook, NH 03576.
