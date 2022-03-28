Obituary Robert C. Libbett Sr.

Robert C. Libbett Sr., 70, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Coos County Nursing Home, where he resided for the past several years.
He was born in Dumont, N.J., on July 31, 1951, to the late William and Dorothy (Thompson) Libbett.
Robert grew up in Rochelle Park, N.J., and lived in New York state for many years prior to moving to Berlin. He previously lived at Melcher Court in Groveton. Prior to his retirement, Robert was employed at Rotron in Woodstock, N.Y., and had previously worked in New Jersey.
Robert loved to go jogging, '50s Elvis music and going to Cooperstown. He also enjoyed playing board games and going to ballgames at Yankee Stadium. Robert had a passion for electronics, and for being with his children and family.
His family includes his children, Teri Libbett and Robert Libbett Jr., both of Berlin, N.H.; a brother, William Libbett Jr. of Bergenfield, N.J.; grandchildren Trent Garcia of Old Orchard Beach, Maine and Aeris Costine of Berlin. Robert was predeceased by his parents, as well as a sister Karen Libbett.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.
