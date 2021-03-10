Richard “Champ” Couture, 82, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center after a brief illness.
He was born in North Woodstock, N.H., on Nov. 23, 1938, the son of the late Leopold Samuel and Jeanne Cecile (Huot) Couture and was a lifelong resident.
Champ attended Notre Dame High School where he was a defenseman for the hockey team and was on the team that won a New England Championship. Known as “The Granite Wall” he was also selected for the 1957 All Star team.
He was employed by the Brown Company for 34 years and retired from Crown Vantage in 2001. Champ adored his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was known by all to be quite a teaser. He also enjoyed his friends of 65 years, Don and Helen Bisson and Bill and Yvonne Thomas.
He is survived by his wife Olive Couture of Berlin; his four sons David Couture and wife Joan of Rochester, N.H., Gerry Couture and wife Deb of Epping, N.H., Carl Couture of Milford, N.H., and Dan Couture and wife Stacy of Auburn, Maine; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Eric, Dillan, Brett, Cullen and Adrianna; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Ben; a sister Anita Perreault and husband Richard of Gorham, N.H.; a sister-in-law Lucille Couture of Berlin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother Robert Couture and two sisters, Carol Cone and infant Lorraine Couture.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin.
For those unable to attend in person, the Mass will be live streamed and available on Champ’s online obituary.
Relatives and friends are invited to a walk-through visitation on Sunday from 2-4 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Donations in Champ’s memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH 03570. To share memories and condolences or view live stream, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
