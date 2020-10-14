Obituary: Rene R. Bouchard

Rene R. Bouchard, 91, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Rene was born on March 24, 1929, the son of Lillian (Beaulieu) and Romeo Bouchard. He was a lifelong resident of Berlin.
Rene was employed by Red Wing Trucking and later Adley’s Trucking and Yellow Freight Trucking for over 35 years. Upon retiring from long-distance travel, he worked summer months driving for Pike Industry and Gorham Brick and Block well into his 70s.
A soft-spoken, respected gentleman, Rene enjoyed family time, gardening, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, and over 65 years at the family camp on Lake Umbagog. Rene was a supportive husband, dad and grandfather. He was often found at his grandchildren’s events/activities. He loved local sports and could often be found at the Notre Dame Arena.
His family includes his wife of 72 years, Victoria (Lacasse) Bouchard; his daughters, Linda Arsenault and husband John, and Sylvia Scarinza; grandchildren, Paula Poirier and husband Rollie, Bethany Arsenault and wife Joanne, Arielle Arsenault-Benoit and husband Patrick.
He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Alex Poirier, Olen Arsenault, Lumi Arsenault, and Genevieve Benoit; brothers, John “Ki” Bouchard and his wife Estelle, Conrad Bouchard and his wife Shirley; and sister, Cecile Mangelsdorf; sisters-in-law Carmen Bouchard and Theresa Bouchard. He was predeceased by his son, Ronnie Bouchard in 1970, and two brothers, Donald Bouchard and Gaston Bouchard and brother-in-law Jerry Mangelsdorf.
At Rene’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Donations in his memory may be made to Special Olympics of NH, 650 Elm St., Manchester, NH, 03101-2508. The online guestbook can be viewed at bryantfuneralhome.net.
