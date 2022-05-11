Obituary Pauline M. Robinson

Pauline M. (Johnson) Robinson, 97, a lifelong resident of Berlin, passed away on May 10, 2022 at the St. Vincent de Paul Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born in Berlin on September 11, 1924 and was the only child of the late Edgar C. and Ida (Dion) Johnson. She was a graduate of Berlin High School with the Class of 1943. During World War II, she worked in Portland, Maine in the shipyard and later she worked for Brown Company in the Main Office. She married the love of her life, Howard Robinson, on July 31, 1945 and raised two daughters. Pauline was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and had been a member of the Altar Guild, the Berlin Women’s Club where she served as Past President from 1966-1969, the MESH Club, the AVH Auxiliary where she volunteered at the AVH Gift Shop, the Red Hat Society and the Berlin Recreation Center. She was a loving mother and housewife and loved “shopping” and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two daughters Cynthia (Bob) Miller of Berlin, NH and Lisa (Clint) Field of Citrus Springs, FL; granddaughters Kersten (Dave) Briggs of Brownfield, ME and Robbi Miller of Berlin, NH; great grandchildren Dillon, Mary, Madison, Alexander and Caleb; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Howard Robinson.
Private family services will be held at the Bryant Funeral Home at her request. Interment will be in the Russian City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH, 03570. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
