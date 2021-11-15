Obituary: Normand Perreault

Normand Perreault passed peacefully at home.
Norm enjoyed his daily rides through his old haunts, observing nature, anticipating the seasonal transitions and watching the land and community change through the years. He was old-fashioned but open-minded and warmhearted, a steadfast friend, always ready to hear and share one’s grief, stories or successes.
He weathered the vicissitudes of a career at the mill, managing above all to create a loving home for his daughter, Eliza.
He never missed a school activity or Eliza’s high school softball games as his friends and co-workers at the mill were always ready to cover his shift, working extra to help a friend. He enjoyed nothing more than a campfire with family and friends.
Over the past few summers, Norm became a regular at the Littleton and Lancaster farmers markets, helping his daughter sell produce and making additional acquaintances. Norm, we wish we could hear your voice once more and will think of you when we hear the spring peepers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Service Credit Union Heritage Park on Saturday, Nov. 20, from noon to 4 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.