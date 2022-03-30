Coulombe, Mary Ellen, "Mother Mary" If you think you're about to go any further without being entertained, think no more. Mary Ellen Coulombe, known to many as "Mother Mary" who entered eternal life on Monday, March 28th, 2022. Her spirit is carried on by her husband, Mark R. Coulombe (52 years of marriage) and her two children, Ann Marie G. Coulombe, and Mark Maurice E. Coulombe. Ann's fiance Gino, and her two best friends Eric and Kent. Her wisdom and sincerity was propelled by a line of women including her sisters-in-law Celeste, Pauline, and Gertrude Coulombe & Gloria Maxfield. Brothers-in-law, George and Russell Coulombe and several nieces and nephews.
Mother Mary was born a single child on March 4th, 1947 in Berlin, N.H. without any siblings to call her own. This singularity didn't slow her down with an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life, too numerous to list but not forgotten. Several special and influential people paved the road for Mary's journey home starting with her beloved parents, Oscar and Mae (Myler) Christiansen; devoted uncles, Everett, Emmond, and Elmer Christiansen, loving brothers-in-law, Paul and Edward Coulombe, her caring in-laws Albert and Olive (Roy) Coulombe and her true and close friend, Laureen.
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Mother Mary during her 75 years, among them, live life unapologetically, and take nothing for granted. In Mary's professional life, she had a few different career paths, all of which brought her a sense of accomplishment and purpose. Our Lady of the Academy, Butson's Supermarket, Gamm, The Balsam's Grand Resort, and Irving Mainway to name a few. Mother Mary, to say the least, was versatile and adapted well to any environment. She had the sharpest memory and could tell a story beginning to end with such humility. She always made the best of any situation and didn't have a negative word to say about anyone. She exuded positivity and her wisdom infectious. Mother Mary was in a class by herself. Bingo was her passion socially, and she loved the company. If she wasn't dabbing the numbers, she could be found knitting slippers for family and friends. Mother Mary also could be regularly found nestled in her electric blanket doing puzzles and keeping up with world news. Family and friends meant everything to her and to know her was to love her. In the last days of her life, Mother Mary quickly realized she was given the gift of life, and bravely decided she had to give it back. She fought a good fight and wanted to return home on her terms. Unapologetically. Mother Mary's entire social circle of family and friends will miss her dearly and are seeking solace in the fact that they will see her again.
At Mother Mary's request, there will be no funeral services. In the future, the family will be having a "Celebration of life" to celebrate Mother Mary's life and the legacy she leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: her husband: Mark Coulombe P.O. Box 363 Berlin, N.H. 03570. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin & Gorham, NH. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
