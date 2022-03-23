Obituary Louis P. Belouin

Louis P. Belouin, 73, of Berlin, NH, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was born on April 24, 1948 to Adrien and Rose Belouin in Coaticook, P.Q. Canada, where he was raised on the family farm. Louis moved to the United States in 1968, where he later met and married his wife in 1970. In 2013, Louis moved to Berlin, where he resided for the rest of his life. In his earlier years, he was employed as a finish carpenter, and more recently, as a maintenance person for The Way Home in Manchester, NH.
Louis liked to paint by number and enjoyed woodworking. After relocating to Berlin, he found a love for nature, and made a hobby of planting roses. Louis was also fond of taking scenic rides to see the mountains, and in his final days, he enjoyed pint of ice cream and pinwheel cookies.
Family includes his wife, Emilia (Marcoux) Belouin of Berlin; children, Anita Carfora and husband Stephen of New York, Allen Belouin and wife Jennifer of Deering, NH, and Angie Belouin and significant other Adrian Madore of Berlin; sister Pauline Boutin and brother Raymond Belouin, both of Canada; grandchildren Chantelle, Michael, Kayla, Kyle, Ashley, Jacob, and Warner; and great-grandchildren Henry, Owen, and Carter; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and family pets Angus, Prince, and Buxton. He was predeceased by his son Adrien Allen Belouin.
There will be no services. Those who wish may make a donation in his memory to the SPCA or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of Berlin, NH. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.bryantfuneralhomes.net.
