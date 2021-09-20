Obituary: Louis H. Gilbert

Louis H. Gilbert, 85, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday Sept. 17, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
He was born in Gorham, N.H., on Aug. 13, 1936, the son of Louis and Lillian (Mercier) Gilbert Sr. and was a lifelong resident of Berlin.
He had been employed as a truck driver for 15 years for Red Wing and Adley Express and later as a mill worker at Wausau Paper.
He loved working in his woodshop, hunting and fishing at camp, and spending time with his family and friends.
The family includes his wife Stella (Lefebvre) Gilbert of Berlin, N.H.; his children Annette West of Baton Rouge, La., Debra Leslie of Hampton Beach, N.H. and Becky Lones of Candia, N.H.; step-children Paul Boutin of Florida and Sue Hood of Berlin, N.H.; five grandchildren; one step-grandchild; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers Walter Gilbert, Donald Gilbert and Norman Gilbert; and by a sister Irene Lozier.
There will be no services. Interment will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
