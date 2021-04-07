Obituary: Lorretta A. Michaud

Lorretta A. Michaud, 83, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin after a period of failing health.
She was born in Berlin on May 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Arthur and Anita (Demers) Martel and lived in the area for most of her life.
She was employed at Converse for many years and later as the Hotel Manager at Northern Peaks Motor Inn in Gorham prior to her retirement. In her younger years she enjoyed driving fast (she even drove a race car once).
Loretta also enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, collecting crystals and elephant figurines, as well as watching television shows like Dancing with the Stars, Judge Judy and Hallmark movies.
Members of her family include her son Bob Michaud and his wife Theresa of Diboll, Texas; a daughter in law Karen Michaud of Florida; grandchildren: Jennifer Duchesnaye and husband Jeff of Berlin, Robert Michaud III of Texas, Kristin Beaudoin and husband Farnon of North Carolina, Jon Michaud of Texas, Ross Beaudoin of Florida, Daniel Michaud of Texas, Keith McGlashing of Florida, Dylan Michaud of Florida, and Makayla Michaud of Florida; great grandchildren: Asya, Kady, Amber, Ashley, Lance, Caden, Layla, Ben, Logan, Piper and Kenna; great-great grandchildren: Ryleygh and Ben; siblings Lucille Frechette, Cecile Poulin, Norman Martel and Albert Martel; several close friends including Paul Gallant of Berlin; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Michaud, Sr., a daughter Ann Elizabeth Michaud, and son Brian Kenneth Michaud, and several of her siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Walk-Through Calling Hours on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, NH.
Funeral Services will be private. She will be interred next to her husband at the St. Anne Cemetery in Berlin. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
