Lorraine A. (Pinard) LeBlanc, 76, of Dummer, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H., from injuries received in an auto accident.
She was born in Berlin on July 28, 1946, the daughter of the late Jean Paul and Priscilla R. (Couture) Pinard and was a lifelong resident of the area.
She graduated from Berlin High School in 1965 and married her husband, Leo LeBlanc, in 1966.
Lorraine was an avid reader, loved to knit and crochet, enjoyed flowers, gardening and spending time with family.
The family includes her husband Leo LeBlanc of Dummer; daughters Karen Smith and husband Dan of Gorham, N.H., and Linda DeRoehn and husband Gary of Mexico, Maine; grandchildren Cynthia Roll and husband Adam of Farmington, N.H., Christa Lozeau and significant other Jon of Lowell, Mass., and Holly Mowry and husband Jackson of Attleboro, Mass.; great granddaughter Nevaeh Diberto; siblings Elaine Blouin and husband Leo of South Carolina, Annette Goulet of Gorham, N.H., Paul Pinard of Berlin, NH, Ann Marie Tanguay of Swanzey, N.H., and Marcel Pinard and wife Katrina of Berlin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
She was predeceased by an infant son Kevin and siblings Joan Racine, Raymond Pinard and Roseanne Robichaud.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in the spring. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
