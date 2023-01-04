Lorraine LeBlanc.jpg

Lorraine A. (Pinard) LeBlanc, 76, of Dummer, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H., from injuries received in an auto accident.

She was born in Berlin on July 28, 1946, the daughter of the late Jean Paul and Priscilla R. (Couture) Pinard and was a lifelong resident of the area.

