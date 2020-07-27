Obituary: Karen J. Loven

Karen J. Loven, 85, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Thursday July 23, 2020, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born in Berlin on Feb. 7, 1935, the daughter of Fred and Hjordes (Anderson) Goodwin, and was a lifelong resident of the area. She graduated from Berlin High School and had been employed by the Town and Country. Karen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Gorham Woman’s Club. She enjoyed volunteering at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, sewing and knitting.
Family includes her husband Robert A. “Butch” Loven of Gorham, N.H.; sons William Loven and wife Janet of West Lebanon, N.H., and John Loven and wife Jeri of Gorham, N.H.; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be live streamed on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 1 p.m., on the Bryant Funeral Home Facebook Page (facebook.bryantcares.com). Interment will be in the Old City Cemetery. A public walk thru visitation will be held at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Tuesday July 28, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Donations in Karen’s memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 Norway St., Berlin, NH, 03570. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
