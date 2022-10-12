Joseph R. Courchesne, 36, of Gorham, passed away on October 3, 2022, unexpectedly of an ongoing heart condition. He was born in Manchester on May 7, 1986, the son of Emile and Jacqueline (Eafrati) Courchesne and was educated and lived in the Manchester area until he moved to the Gorham area in 2010. He had been employed for the Town of Gorham Waste Management Department and liked fishing and golfing. He was a member of the Androscoggin Valley Country Club and the Anglers Club.
He is survived by his wife Amanda R. (Becker) Courchesne of Gorham; his daughter Casey Courchesne and son Jaxen Courchesne of Gorham; step-children Alex Bisson with husband Brandon Bisson and Broedy Gagnon with girlfriend Jenna Kathryn; grandchildren Emersyn and Landyn; siblings Jessica Bouchard and husband Bronson of Farmington and Jillian Courchesne of Bedford; maternal grandparents Louis and Jean Eafrati of Berlin; special friends Joey and Bambi Law and daughter Kullbi of Littleton and Vanessa Ryan and daughter Gabriella of Manchester; aunts and uncles including Daniel and Jackie Curtis of Goffstown; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Jacqueline (Eafrati) Courchesne, his father Emile Courchesne and his favorite cousin, Adam Curtis, who was like a brother.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in his memory to The Friendship House, 2957 Main St., Bethlehem, NH, 03574. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. The online guestbook is available atbryantfuneralhome.net.
