Obituary: Jessica Anne (Nadeau) Moore

Jessica Anne (Nadeau) Moore, 43, of Pembroke, N.H., passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Dartmouth-Hitchock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., after a period of failing health.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on June 1, 1977, the daughter of Ernest Nadeau, Jr. and Rachel B. (Lamontagne) Charron. She attended Berlin High School Class of 1995 and went on to attend Granite State College for her bachelor’s degree.
She has operated her own Massage Therapy business, Essential Kneads, in the Concord area for the past 15 years. In addition to her business, she worked as a occupation therapist for Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry, N.H., and had formerly worked at Bedford Nursing Home and Hanover Hill.
Jessica enjoyed all sorts of crafts, loved being outdoors and adored her two dogs Sophie and Pilzner.
She is survived by her husband Dale Moore of Pembroke; brother Christopher Nadeau of Pembroke; father Ernest Nadeau, Jr. of Berlin; step-father Lucien Charron of Gorham, Maine; mom/aunt/god-mother Anne Nadeau of Berlin; god-father Robert Nadeau of Gorham, N.H.; and her god-daughter Katie Hurley. She was predeceased by her mother Rachel Charron and an uncle Ronald Nadeau.
Friends and relatives are invited to a walk-through visitation on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m., following visitation, at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Berlin, where Jessica will be laid to rest. Donations in Jessica’s memory may be made to an animal rescue or nursing home activities fund of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
