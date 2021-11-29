Obituary: James “Jim” Thomas Cavagnaro

James “Jim” Thomas Cavagnaro, 83, of Milan, N.H., passed away at his home on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 29, 1937, the son of Reynold and Eliza (Nadeau) Cavagnaro.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Berlin and Milan and he was a 1956 graduate of Berlin High School. For many years, he was employed at Top Furniture and later at Walmart in Gorham.
His siblings include one brother, Ron Cavagnaro (predeceased) and his wife Barbara (predeceased), and his three sisters, Sylvia Bernier and her husband Roger (predeceased), Andrea Tremblay and her husband Romeo, and Claudia Gibson and her husband Ralph.
Jim was survived by his partner, Missy Lawson, with whom he shared a loving home for many years in Milan.
He was predeceased by his wife Helen Lemieux Pinette Cavagnaro. Family members include stepchildren Bob Pinette, Sandy Wheeler and Ricky Pinette (predeceased) and grandchildren Andy and Abby Wheeler.
He is also survived by his first wife Esther Lamarre Cavagnaro. Their children include Stephen Cavagnaro (predeceased), Tom Cavagnaro and his wife Lynn, Gina Prevost, Lisa Cavagnaro (predeceased); grandchildren, Kyle and Kaylee Cavagnaro, Katelyn and Patrick McIntire and Sophia Prevost; great-grandchildren, Carlie, Evelyn, Benjamin and Easton.
Those who knew Jim will remember him for his big heart. His nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren recall many fun childhood memories with Jim. He was especially fond of his great-grandson Dimitri Cortez who he called his “best little buddy.” He also enjoyed spending time with his good friend Skip Cortez.
Jim was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. One of his favorite places was Success Pond where he spent time hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and working on many of the camps with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling to casinos and vacationing with his sisters and friends. He had a great love for his animals, especially cats Dora and Phoebe, his beloved dog Kelsey, and the many strays he took in.
There will be no services. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
