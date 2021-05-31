Obituary: Gregory Todd Lakin

Gregory Todd Lakin, 59, of Gorham, N.H., passed away at his home on May 24, 2021, after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 26, 1961, the son of Leon and Joann (Daniels) Lakin and resided in the Gorham area most of his life.
He had been self-employed as a mason for many years and had also been employed by several business.
Greg enjoyed music spanning all genres and had a large collection of records (he purchased his first Steppenwolf record at age 3). He relished spending time with his daughter, especially camp fires in the back yard and cooking with his barbecue grill when she was young.
His family includes his mother Joann (Daniels) Lakin of Gorham; his grandchildren Roman Clapper, Cody Marshall, Carter Leclerc, Heaven Lee Sousa and Cailey Mae Leclerc; sons-in-law Andy Leclerc and Kurt Marshall; several cousins and many friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Jessica Leclerc and his father.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, N.H., with interment following in Mt. Hayes Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memories and condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
