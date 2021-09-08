Obituary Franklin O. Jordan

Franklin Owen Jordan, 90, of Gorham, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Country Village Center in Lancaster, NH after a brief illness. He was born in Boston, MA and was raised in the North Country where he resided all his life. Franklin served in the United States Army during the Korean War conflict, after his return he briefly worked for the Brown Company before joining the US National Forest Service as a Ranger. After serving 10 years with the NFS, he went to work at Wildcat Mountain where he remained for 50 years. Franklin was a devoted family man. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time watching the New York Giants and New York Yankees on TV with his son. He enjoyed golfing, and spending time outdoors with nature. His incredible sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Members of the family include his son Steven Jordan of Gorham; sisters-in-law Kathleen Finnigan of Berlin and Leslie Paine of Littleton; and many extended family members. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Joanne M. (Finnigan) Jordan; and his brothers Henry, David and James.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
