Obituary: Dorilda B. Soldano

Dorilda B. Soldano, 91, of Milan, N.H., passed away on Monday Oct. 19, 2020, in the presence of her family, after a period of failing health. She was born on April 12, 1929, in Warren, R.I., the daughter of the late Joseph and Lydia (Goyette) Laroche.
Members of the family include her sons James Soldano and Brian Soldano, both of Dummer, N.H.; grandchildren, Stephen and Katie; three great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Matthew S. Soldano, a daughter Debbie Crowell, a daughter-in-law Holly Soldano, and siblings, Joseph, George, Leo, Rose and Andrew.
In accordance with Dorilda’s wishes, there will be no services. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, R.I. Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to North Country Home Health & Hospice, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH, 03561. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.