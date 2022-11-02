On October 25, 2022, Donald W. Laroche passed away surrounded by his family. Don leaves behind his best friend and the love of his life, Rita. They were blessed to have shared 57 years of marriage. Don loved his family and friends fiercely. Don’s grandchildren filled him with pride and he loved spending time and imparting his wisdom upon them.
Don found his calling as a sales representative for Arctic Cat. He loved working for them and he gave his all to it. In addition to his family and his work, Don was very civic-minded. It was important to Don to give back to his community; serving on Rotary, and Jaycees, coordinating Special Olympics rides, being an active parishioner at St. Kieran’s and being a member of the New Hampshire parole board.
Don leaves behind his wife Rita Laroche, his son Steven D. Laroche and of Hill and his partner, Pam Tardif; daughters Kimberly Parker and her husband Stacy of Cape Coral, Fla. and Jennifer Dube and husband Jeremy of West Newbury, Vt.; his grandchildren Drake Parker, Hannah Dube and Jacob Dube, along with nephews and cousins.
Don was predeceased by his parents, Fernand and Lena Laroche, mother-in-law Rose Despres, sister Susan Perry, and his granddaughter Olivia Parker.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, October 31 at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Church in Gorham. Interment will follow in the St. Kieran Cemetery; there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Don’s name to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, or online atstjude.org. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net
