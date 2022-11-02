Donald W. Laroche

On October 25, 2022, Donald W. Laroche passed away surrounded by his family.  Don leaves behind his best friend and the love of his life, Rita.  They were blessed to have shared 57 years of marriage.  Don loved his family and friends fiercely.  Don’s grandchildren filled him with pride and he loved spending time and imparting his wisdom upon them.

Don found his calling as a sales representative for Arctic Cat.  He loved working for them and he gave his all to it.  In addition to his family and his work, Don was very civic-minded.  It was important to Don to give back to his community; serving on Rotary, and Jaycees, coordinating Special Olympics rides, being an active parishioner at St. Kieran’s and being a member of the New Hampshire parole board.  

