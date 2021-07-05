Obituary: Col. Norman Arthur Lavigne

Col. Norman Arthur Lavigne, U.S. Army (Ret.), 83, longtime resident of Nashua, N.H., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Hunt Community in Nashua.
Born in Berlin, N.H., on Nov. 16, 1937, to his late parents, Alfred and Olive (Boucher) Lavigne, he graduated from Berlin High School with the Class of 1955. After high school, Norman attended Norwich University on a hockey scholarship graduating with the Class of 1959.
Like many of his generation, he answered the call to service and proudly served his country in a career that lasted many years.
Besides being a man of service and honor, Norman enjoyed many of life’s simple pleasures. He was an avid golfer who was a member at the Nashua Country Club for over 25 years, a runner, and at a younger age he enjoyed coaching his son’s football teams.
After retiring from the Army, Norman continued his call to serve and was an economics professor at Rivier University in their master’s degree program. As the beloved patriarch of his family, he touched many lives in many different circles and will fondly be loved, cherished and missed by all.
Norman is survived by his three dear children; his son, Frederick J. Lavigne and his wife Michele, of Laguna Miguel, Calif., his son, Senior Master Sgt. Michael P. Lavigne USAF (Ret.) of Orange, Calif., and his daughter, Jillian Corga and her husband Luis of Merrimack, N.H.
He was the proud grandfather to his four grandchildren: Olivia and Anna Grace Corga, Bailey Lavigne and Alexandra Lavigne. Norman is also survived by his stepchildren: Joseph Kenny, Jaime Kenny and Amanda Farnsworth, eight step-grandchildren and two great step-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth (Foster) Lavigne.
To honor Norman’s wishes, a graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend and are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in loving memory of his former spouse, Jane M. Lavigne, to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock St., Nashua (farwellfuneralservice.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.