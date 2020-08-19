Obituary: Cecile M. Martin

Cecile M. Martin, 90, Berlin, N.H., passed away at Coos County Nursing Home after a period of failing health with family at her side.
She was born in Berlin on July 1, 1930, to Charles and Adela (Dupuis) Gagne. She grew up in Berlin and graduated from Notre Dame High School.
Cecile married Joseph Martin at Angel Guardian Church on Feb. 6, 1954. Together they raised three children. Cecile was active at Angel Guardian Church and in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church as director of the children’s choir.
She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family. In later years she took up painting. he enjoyed playing BINGO and being active in her church community, helping with the penny sales and other events.
Cecile is predeceased by her parents, husband of 63 years, Joseph Martin, and a son Patrick Martin.
She is survived by her son, Donald Martin of St. Albans, Vt.; a daughter Jeanne Theberge and her husband Paul of Berlin; two sisters, Adrienne Dube of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Florence Lacasse of Jewett City, Conn.; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Kieran’s Cemetery in Berlin.
To share memories and condolences with the family go to Fleury-Patry.com.
