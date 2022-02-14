Archie J. Primeau, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin on June 9, 1934, the son of the late Ovila and Corinne (Henry) Primeau and resided in the area all his life.
He served in the Army.
For many years he was employed by the Brown Co. and was a member of Local 75. Archie was a hockey player in his younger days, he played for Notre Dame and frequently made headlines in the local paper.
Archie is survived by his son, Michael Primeau of Concord, N.H.; his daughter Patricia Hinkson of Deatsville Ala.; his stepson Paul Grenier of Berlin; his stepdaughters Diane Grenier of North Conway, N.H., and Gloria Schultz of Brunswick, Maine.
He was predeceased by his second wife, Doris (Grenier), and first wife, Anita (Lamontagne), and daughter Anne Marie Nadeau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin, with interment following in the Russian City Cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin (masks are required).
Donations in his memory may be made to “CCNH” and mail to CCNH, c/o Sunshine Fund, 364 Cates Hill Road, P.O. Box 416, Berlin, 03570; please note in the memo line “In memory of Archie Primeau.”
