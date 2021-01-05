Obituary: Allen Coradon Skeen

Allen Coradon Skeen, 53, passed away in his home in Lunenburg, Vt., on Thursday morning, Dec. 10, 2020.
Allen was born in Brewster, Wash., to Nedra and Charles (passed away 1996) Skeen on Oct. 21, 1967.
Allen was a graduate of Groveton High School Class of 1986 and worked numerous jobs locally and other contractor positions. Allen loved restoring vintage trucks and had a vast knowledge.
Allen is survived by his three children, Joshua residing in Las Vegas, Nev., Christopher residing in Berlin, N.H., and Rachel stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif.; his grandmother Doris Ferrel in Washington state, mother Nedra and step-father Nate in Henderson, Nev., his sister Tami, also in Henderson, and step-brothers: Nate (residing in Brazil), Mike, Ricky, Donny, Tracy and Billy residing in Berlin.
In lieu of a service and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is making arrangements for his remains to be sent to his mother in Henderson.
